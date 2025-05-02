NYT Connections hints, answers, tips to play for May 2, Friday

The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, “Connections,” continues to grow its followers among word puzzle lovers. Today’s challenge for May 2, 2025, combined sharp wordplay with references to things you see at the museum, leaving many players scratching their heads, especially when the barbeque offerings-inspired clues emerge. Before we lead you to clues and categories, here’s a quick rundown of how to play this popular word game.

How to play NYT Connections

For the first timers, NYT Connections tasks players with sorting 16 seemingly unrelated words into four groups of four, based on shared themes or categories. The goal is to determine which words are connected by a common connection, whether literal, idiomatic, or cultural. Each group is colour-coded by difficulty - Yellow is the easiest, Green is medium, Blue is harder, and Purple is considered the trickiest. You get four mistakes before the game ends, so that the answers are carefully thought out over random guessing.

Tips to play NYT connections

NYT Connections is a word game that challenges your brain to think and reason hard. Before you start your guesses, keep in mind that you get only four chances in total to make wrong guesses. Think out of the box. If the answers seem easy, know that something is off. Read between the lines and dig deep to spot the connection.

NYT Connections hints for today, May 2

Yellow: You don’t see these without an entry ticket, mostly

Green: It stands tall to support

Blue: These are food items

Purple: neck is the common second half in these words

NYT Connections categories for today, May 2

Yellow: kind of carvings

Green: pillar

Blue: BBQ offerings

Purple: _neck

NYT Connections answers for today, May 2, 2025

Kind of carvings: bust, relief, statue, torso

Pillar: brace, post, prop, support

BBQ offerings: dog, link, rib, wing