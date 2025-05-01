Vivo Y19 5G Launched With Fast-Charging Battery, AI Features

Vivo has launched the Y19 5G, its latest budget smartphone, featuring AI tools and a fast-charging battery. The company said the Y19 5G’s Rainbow Crystal Texture with a metallic matte finish offers a blend of modern and classic design. The phone has Swiss SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification for protection against accidental drops, while an IP64 rating offers resistance against dust and water ingress.

Vivo Y19 5G price in India

The Vivo Y19 5G costs ₹10,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the model with 128GB of storage is priced at ₹11,499. The top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs ₹12,999. The phone will be available from Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores. Its colour options include Titanium Silver and Majestic Green. The company will offer EMI payment options for three months on a no-cost EMI payment facility for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of memory variant.

Vivo Y19 5G specifications