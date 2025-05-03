NYT Connections Hints, Answers, Tips To Play for May 3, Saturday

The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, “Connections,” has garnered a huge fan following amongst avid word puzzle players. The puzzle set every day presents a new challenge to challenge your mental strength. Today’s challenge for May 3, 2025, possesses smart wordplay with references to find the answer. Before we lead you to clues and categories, here’s a quick look at the rules for playing this popular word game.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is a clever word puzzle that tests your ability to find hidden links between seemingly unrelated words. Your challenge is to organise a set of 16 words into four distinct groups of four. Each group is connected by a common theme - this could be something straightforward like colours or animals, or something more nuanced like idioms, pop culture references, or wordplay. Each grouping also has a difficulty level:

Yellow is the most straightforward,

Green is moderately challenging,

Blue requires more lateral thinking,

Purple is often the most obscure or deceptive.

Tips to play NYT connections

You're allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends, so random tapping won’t get you far.

The key is to think critically and creatively. Don’t just look at surface meanings—consider puns, cultural references, or multiple meanings of a word.

Tips for Success

Start by scanning all the words. Try grouping them based on anything that jumps out - categories like food, sports, or word endings. Be Suspicious. If a connection feels too obvious, it might be a trap. The game is designed to mislead. Think outside the box. Look for double meanings, phrases, or connections that aren’t immediately apparent. As you confidently identify one group, it narrows down your options for the others. NYT Connections is more than a word game. It’s a test of your insight, logic, and creativity. Ready to challenge your brain? Dive in and see what connections you can uncover.

NYT Connections hints for today, May 3

Yellow: Slang for Something Awesome

Green: Expressions for Dominating Someone

Blue: Words Missing “’ll” Contractions

Purple: Domain Names with a Creative Twist

NYT Connections categories for today, May 3, 2025

Yellow: Awesome

Green: Defeat soundly

Blue: “will” contractions without the apostrophe

Purple: _URL endings plus a letter

NYT Connections answers for today, May 3, 2025

Awesome: Dope, Fire, Lit, Sick

Defeat soundly: Cream, Lick, Paste, Smoke

“Will” contractions without the apostrophe: Hell, Ill, Shell, Well