NYT Connections Hints, Answers, Tips To Play for May 5, Monday

The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, “Connections,” has become a start of the day for many of its fans worldwide. The daily world puzzle serves as a good mental exercise for players, pushing them to think out of the box every day. Today’s challenge for May 5, 2025, brings a challenging puzzle set. Before we lead you to clues and categories, a quick recap of the rules and tips for success at playing this word game.

How to play NYT Connections

NYT Connections challenges you to find hidden connections between words that may seem unrelated at first glance. The goal is to organise a set of 16 words into four different groups of four. Each group is connected by a common or shared link or theme - this could be anything on the planet and even beyond. Each grouping has a difficulty level, yellow being the easiest, green moderately challenging, blue tough, and Purple being the most challenging. A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day on NYT’s website as well as the Games app.

Tips to play NYT connections

You're allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends, so random tapping will only lose you chances. The key is to think critically and out of the box. Don’t just look at surface meanings - consider puns, cultural references, or multiple meanings of a word.

Start by going through all the words. Try grouping them based on anything that seems odd - categories like food, sports, or word endings. Be critical. If a connection feels too easy, it might be wrong. The game is designed to mislead. Look for hidden meanings, phrases, or connections that aren’t immediately apparent. As you confidently identify one group, it narrows down your options for the others.

NYT Connections hints for today, May 5

Yellow: Slide

Green: Gothic horrors

Blue: Making something flat or even

Purple: These are long, cylindrical shape

NYT Connections categories for today, May 5, 2025

Yellow: glide

Green: associated with Count Dracula

Blue: stop changing

Purple: things that are long and cylindrical

NYT Connections answers for today, May 5, 2025

Glide: Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float

Associated with Count Dracula: Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang

Stop changing: Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle