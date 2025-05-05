NYT Connections Hints, Answers, Tips To Play for May 5, Monday

Updated May 5th 2025, 10:52 IST
The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, “Connections,” has become a start of the day for many of its fans worldwide. The daily world puzzle serves as a good mental exercise for players, pushing them to think out of the box every day. Today’s challenge for May 5, 2025, brings a challenging puzzle set. Before we lead you to clues and categories, a quick recap of the rules and tips for success at playing this word game.
NYT Connections challenges you to find hidden connections between words that may seem unrelated at first glance. The goal is to organise a set of 16 words into four different groups of four. Each group is connected by a common or shared link or theme - this could be anything on the planet and even beyond. Each grouping has a difficulty level, yellow being the easiest, green moderately challenging, blue tough, and Purple being the most challenging. A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day on NYT’s website as well as the Games app.
You're allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends, so random tapping will only lose you chances. The key is to think critically and out of the box. Don’t just look at surface meanings - consider puns, cultural references, or multiple meanings of a word.
Start by going through all the words. Try grouping them based on anything that seems odd - categories like food, sports, or word endings. Be critical. If a connection feels too easy, it might be wrong. The game is designed to mislead. Look for hidden meanings, phrases, or connections that aren’t immediately apparent. As you confidently identify one group, it narrows down your options for the others.
Yellow: Slide
Green: Gothic horrors
Blue: Making something flat or even
Purple: These are long, cylindrical shape
Yellow: glide
Green: associated with Count Dracula
Blue: stop changing
Purple: things that are long and cylindrical
Glide: Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float
Associated with Count Dracula: Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang
Stop changing: Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle
Things that are long and cylindrical: Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, Torpedo
Published May 5th 2025, 10:52 IST