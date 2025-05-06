NYT Connections Hints, Answers, Tips To Play for May 6, Tuesday

Updated May 6th 2025, 11:05 IST
The daily brain teaser "Connections" by The New York Times has attracted a large fan base among enthusiastic word puzzle enthusiasts. Each day, the puzzle introduces a fresh challenge to test your cognitive skills. The challenge for May 6, 2025, features clever wordplay and references that you'll need to interpret in order to find the answers. Before we dive into the hints and categories, let’s quickly review the rules for engaging with this beloved word game.
NYT Connections is an engaging word puzzle that challenges you to uncover connections between words that may appear unrelated at first. Your task is to categorise a collection of 16 words into four separate groups of four. Each group shares a common theme, which might range from simple concepts like colours or animals to more subtle ideas such as idioms, pop culture references, or clever wordplay. Additionally, each grouping presents a different level of difficulty.
Yellow is the easiest
Green is moderately easy
Blue is tough
Purple is the toughest
You can make up to four incorrect guesses before the game concludes, so mindless guessing won't lead you to success. The crucial strategy is to think both critically and creatively. Instead of focusing solely on straightforward definitions, take into account puns, cultural allusions, or the various meanings a word might have.
Begin by examining all the words carefully. Look for ways to categorise them based on anything that stands out, such as themes like food, sports, or similar endings. Stay cautious- if a connection seems too straightforward, it may be a trick. The game is crafted to mislead you. Think creatively and look beyond the obvious. Explore double meanings, phrases, or links that might not be immediately clear. As you successfully identify one group, you'll reduce your possibilities for the remaining ones.
Yellow: state of tranquility or quietness.
Green: they all refer to terms used in sports, particularly in tennis.
Blue: These are small and cute
Purple: This has a synonym for tease
Yellow: Silence
Green: Tennis competition units
Blue: Comparatively small
Purple: Starting with synonyms for "tease"
Silence: calm, hush, peace, still
Tennis competition units game, match, set, tournament
Comparatively small: baby, compact, minute, toy
Starting with synonyms for "tease": kidney, mockingbird, razzmatazz, ribbon
