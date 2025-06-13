NYT Connections Hints for June 13: Read Full Guide, Tips and Answers

NYT Connections Hints for Today: NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times that asks you to group 16 words into four sets of four. The trick? You need to figure out what links the words in each group- the connection is hidden.

How Do You Play NYT Connections?

You can play it on The New York Times Games website or through their app. You will see a 4x4 grid with 16 different words. Your goal is to find groups of 4 words that are related somehow - they might all be fruits, types of music, tools, or even movie titles. Once you group the correct 4, they disappear. Keep going until all four groups are found. Each game allows only four wrong guesses. So you need to think carefully and avoid random tapping. To help, the game colour-codes the groups based on difficulty:

Yellow – easiest

Green – a little harder

Blue – tricky

Purple – the hardest

Tips to Get Better at Connections

To get better at NYT Connections, first start by spotting easy categories. Look for three words that go together and then find the fourth one to complete the set. Say the words out loud to catch rhymes or similar sounds, and consider wordplay like puns, prefixes, or pop culture references. Rearranging the words mentally or on paper can also help reveal hidden patterns.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Your opinion on something

Green: You find these at an ice cream parlour

Blue: Famous in 90s

Purple: First word is common

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Perspective

Green: Seen at an ice cream shop

Blue: Hit songs of 1998

Purple: Hot ___

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Yellow: angle, bent, lens, point of view

Green: cone, cup, little spoon, scoop

Blue: closing time, iris, one week, too close

Purple: dog, potato, rod, water bottle