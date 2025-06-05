NYT Connections Hints for June 5: Read Full Guide, Tips and Answers

NYT Connections is a word game that has now become a part of the daily lives of many. The word game presents players with a word puzzle, but it is very different from the other word games like Wordle. In Connections, you have to find the hidden connection that has been concealed from you and bunch the words in groups of four. Confused? Let’s break it down for you.

How to Play NYT Connections?

The NYT Connections game can be played through The New York Times Games page, online or in the app. Tap to sort words into groups, and when you've discovered the connection, that group will vanish, bringing you one step closer to the finals.

NYT Connections presents the players with a 4x4 set of 16 words. The challenge is to organise them into four sets of four, each group connected by a hidden theme. These connections can be anything- from plants to players, hills to hammocks, literally anything under the sun.

What you need to keep in mind is that you get only four errors permitted before the game end. That leaves strategy and patience as your only two helpers in the game. To make it easier for players, each set is colour-coded according to difficulty level, yellow being the easiest and purple being the most challenging.

Tips to Win NYT Connections

There are few tricks you can try to increase you chances of winning at this. Always read the words aloud so that you can hear rhymes or sound connections. Mentally segregate words in themes, think of the box. You can make mistakes, but better to be wise with choices and tap on any word only after a good round of mental jogging.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 5 2025

Yellow: Steep side

Green: You need these when there is water logging

Blue: This is how you change your car’s look

Purple: Grammy winners who are rock performers

NYT Connections Categories for Today, June 5, 2025

Yellow: Precipice

Green: Plumbing equipment

Blue: Ways to modify a car's exterior

Purple: Best Female Rock Performance Grammy winners

NYT Connections Answers for Today, June 5, 2025

Precipice: BRINK, CUSP, EVE, VERGE

Plumbing equipment: PIPE, PLUNGER, SNAKE, WRENCH

Ways to modify a car's exterior: BUMPER, GRILLE, RIM, SPOILER

Best Female Rock Performance Grammy winners: APPLE, CROW, SUMMER, TURNER