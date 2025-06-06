NYT Connections Hints for June 6: Read Full Guide, Tips and Answers

Today’s NYT Connections puzzle has a mix of themes: newspapers, cons, dogs and more such random words. Yeah, it’s a weird combo. If you are already scratching your head, here’s your quick guide with Connections hints and today’s full solution for June 6.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections is an everyday word game in The New York Times that's built up a strong following. While Wordle is all about guessing a single word, this one takes on the task of sorting 16 words into four groups of four, depending on something they all share. That "something" might be anything- types of cheese, Harry Potter characters, names of authors - you name it.

Here is the deal: You are presented with a 4x4 grid of 16 words. Your task? Identify the four sets of four that are linked. When you successfully group one set, they vanish. Collect them all, and you are a winner. Mess up four attempts, though, and it is over. No pressure.

Each set is colour-coded by degree of difficulty:

Yellow = easy

Green = medium

Blue = challenging

Purple = huh, what?

Tips to Win NYT Connections

Need better chances? Have a go at these techniques:

Repeat the words aloud - you may pick up on patterns in their sound.

Categorise words loosely to begin with by type (animals, verbs, foods, etc.) and then focus in.

Pay attention to words that may fit into more than one category. They're the curveballs.

Don't mindlessly strike away - think about each attempt, since you only have four chances.

Think of it as a combination of trivia and reasoning. Take your time, glance across the board, and don't overcomplicate it. Often the most clear-cut answer is the correct one.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 6

Need a little push? Today's puzzle nods to:

Yellow: Jobs in journalism

Green: Mundane

Blue: Possible meaning of con

Purple: Names ending with dogs

NYT Connections Categories for Today, June 6

Yellow: Newspaper jobs

Green: Everyday

Blue: What "Con" might mean

Purple: Ending with kinds of dogs

NYT Connections Answers for Today, June 6

Newspaper jobs: COLUMNIST, EDITOR, PHOTOGRAPHER, REPORTER

Everyday: COMMON, REGULAR, ROUTINE, STANDARD

What "Con" might mean: CONVENTION, CRIMINAL, DRAWBACK, SWINDLE

Ending with kinds of dogs: NEWSHOUND, SHADOWBOXER, SNICKERDOODLE, TRENDSETTER