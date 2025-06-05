Put a Ring On It - But Make It Smart: Should You Propose with a Smart Ring? | Image: Pexel/Oura

Are you planning to ask someone for marriage? A big event. Moving away from the traditional idea of proposing with a gold or diamond ring, what if you make the big move with a smart ring? Yes, a tiny piece of tech that naively sits around your finger, quietly monitors your health metrics, works with your phone, and says, "I love you and also value your sleep score." Adorable or cringe? Let us break it down.

What is a smart ring, anyway?

Smart rings are small and wearable gadget that fits around your finger like a normal ring. Inside, it has sensors. Most smart rings can keep track of: Your heart rate, sleep, your steps and exercise, body temperature, SPO2 levels or simply alert you when you receive a message. There is a lot of technology in something that only weighs a few grams. For people who are into subtlety, smart rings can be considered. They are less obvious than fitness bands or smartwatches. No screens, no distractions- only quiet, passive monitoring that you connect to your phone.

Now the big question- are smart rings worth proposing?

Yes, if you dare to defy the age-old traditions and are with someone who values health, appreciates technology or simply love subtle style. Proposing with a smart ring quietly says – “I care about your health and want to build a future together where we both live long and healthy lives.” It is thoughtful, modern, and very 2025.

Some of the top brands in this market- like Oura and Samsung- even have features to track live heartbeats or mindfulness functions that can give the story a bit more emotional dimension. But, and this is a big but, if your partner has always wanted a classic engagement ring, don’t give up on the tradition completely. Consider the idea of giving smart ring as a "pre-ring" or put it in a box with a regular ring for the best of both worlds!

Why choose a smart ring over a band or a smartwatch?

Smart rings are subtle, and there is no denying that. No big screen sitting on your wrist. It is a nice ring that doesn’t scream “tech” in your face but with poise conveys to you that the wearer is very much aware of the modern tech and is in sync with changing times.

Let’s accept this- you cannot wear smart bands all the time. They can get bit uncomfortable when worn for extended hours. With smart rings you can put it on always. You may wear it to bed, to the gym, and even to fancy places without it seeking too much attention. Smart rings tend to last longer in terms of battery life. They are lighter and offer zero distractions which means no annoying alerts or the want t spend time on your phone.

Best smart rings in 2025

Oura Ring 4

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Ultrahuman Ring Air

Amazfit Helio smart ring