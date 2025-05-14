NYT Connections Hints for May 14: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Solving the NYT Connections Sports Edition for May 13 and want a smart strategy to solve today’s puzzle? This walkthrough is here to help. Below, you’ll find an overview of how the game functions, key tactics to apply, themed hints, and the complete solution with explanations to help you understand the groupings.

What Is NYT Connections: Sports Edition?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times that challenges players to find hidden associations among 16 words. Unlike Wordle, where you're guessing a single word, Connections pushes you to group words into four sets of four, each linked by a common theme.

The tricky part? Some words can appear to fit multiple categories, making it easy to get misled. Themes may cover anything from sports roles and terminology to clever wordplay or sound patterns.

Each of the four categories is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow – the most straightforward group

Green – slightly more challenging

Blue – more difficult and less obvious

Purple – the most complex, often requiring creative thinking or knowledge of obscure connections

How to Play NYT Connections

Start by visiting the New York Times Games section via the app or website. You’ll see a grid of 16 shuffled words. Your task is to sort them into four related groups of four.

To play, tap four words that you think are connected, then hit “Submit.” If you’re right, the group will be locked, and the remaining words will reshuffle. But be cautious—you only have four chances to make mistakes before the puzzle ends.

Winning Tips for NYT Connections

Say the words out loud: This can reveal rhyming or sound-based clues you might miss visually.

Think broadly: Common sports categories can include terms related to positions, rules, team names, player actions, or lingo.

Take your time: Avoid rushing into guesses—one misstep can eat into your limited tries.

Analyse spelling and sound: Especially for harder categories (Blue and Purple), look for patterns in how the words are formed or how they sound phonetically.

This game is all about spotting patterns - whether visual, conceptual, or phonetic. With a little patience and strategy, you’ll improve over time and boost your puzzle-solving skills.

NYT Connections May 14 Hints

Yellow: extracting or removing something

Green: prefixes used in English to modify the meaning of root words

Blue: famous characters, often from movies or books, known by single, iconic names

Purple: words with Silent Letters at the Beginning.

NYT Connections May 14 Categories

Yellow: Absorb using capillary action.

Green: Greek prefixes.

Blue: Titular talking animals of film.

Purple: Starting with silent letters.

NYT Connections May 14 Answers

Absorb using capillary action: draw, pull, suck and wick.

Greek prefixes: hyper, kilo, meta and neo.

Titular talking animals of film: Babe, Bolt, Dumbo and Ted.

Starting with silent letters: gnome, knee, mnemonic and psyche.

Keep checking back daily for new puzzles and remember, Connections isn’t just about vocabulary, but also about intuition, logic, and attention to detail. If you found today’s challenge fun or frustrating, know that tomorrow brings a whole new set of twists.