NYT Connections Hints for May 14: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions
Solving the NYT Connections Sports Edition for May 13 and want a smart strategy to solve today’s puzzle? This walkthrough is here to help. Below, you’ll find an overview of how the game functions, key tactics to apply, themed hints, and the complete solution with explanations to help you understand the groupings.
What Is NYT Connections: Sports Edition?
Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times that challenges players to find hidden associations among 16 words. Unlike Wordle, where you're guessing a single word, Connections pushes you to group words into four sets of four, each linked by a common theme.
The tricky part? Some words can appear to fit multiple categories, making it easy to get misled. Themes may cover anything from sports roles and terminology to clever wordplay or sound patterns.
Each of the four categories is colour-coded by difficulty:
How to Play NYT Connections
Start by visiting the New York Times Games section via the app or website. You’ll see a grid of 16 shuffled words. Your task is to sort them into four related groups of four.
To play, tap four words that you think are connected, then hit “Submit.” If you’re right, the group will be locked, and the remaining words will reshuffle. But be cautious—you only have four chances to make mistakes before the puzzle ends.
Winning Tips for NYT Connections
This game is all about spotting patterns - whether visual, conceptual, or phonetic. With a little patience and strategy, you’ll improve over time and boost your puzzle-solving skills.
NYT Connections May 14 Hints
Yellow: extracting or removing something
Green: prefixes used in English to modify the meaning of root words
Blue: famous characters, often from movies or books, known by single, iconic names
Purple: words with Silent Letters at the Beginning.
NYT Connections May 14 Categories
Yellow: Absorb using capillary action.
Green: Greek prefixes.
Blue: Titular talking animals of film.
Purple: Starting with silent letters.
Absorb using capillary action: draw, pull, suck and wick.
Greek prefixes: hyper, kilo, meta and neo.
Titular talking animals of film: Babe, Bolt, Dumbo and Ted.
Starting with silent letters: gnome, knee, mnemonic and psyche.
Keep checking back daily for new puzzles and remember, Connections isn’t just about vocabulary, but also about intuition, logic, and attention to detail. If you found today’s challenge fun or frustrating, know that tomorrow brings a whole new set of twists.
