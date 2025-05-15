NYT Connections Hints for May 15: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 15th 2025, 10:41 IST
Looking to crack today’s NYT Connections: Sports Edition puzzle? This guide breaks down how the game works, smart solving strategies, themed clues, and today’s full solution plus a breakdown of why the words go together. Let’s dive in.
Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where you're given a grid of 16 words. Your goal? Sort them into four groups of four that share a common theme. Unlike Wordle, which focuses on single-word guessing, Connections is all about pattern recognition.
In the Sports Edition, themes revolve around athletic terms - think team names, player roles, slang, rules, or wordplay. Some words can mislead you by appearing to belong to more than one category.
Each group is colour-coded by difficulty:
Visit the New York Times Games section online or via the app. You’ll see 16 words randomly arranged. Pick four that you think belong together, then press Submit. Get it right, and those four will lock in and vanish from the grid. You’re allowed up to four wrong guesses - any more, and it’s game over.
Smart Solving Strategies
The key is to slow down and think like a puzzle creator -what’s the clever twist here?
Yellow – Justification or underlying support
Green – types or conditions of snow/ice
Blue – Opera references
Purple – common phrase ending in “affair”
Rationale: BASIS, FOUNDATION, GROUNDS, REASON
Types of snow: CRUST, ICE, POWDER, SLUSH
Last words of famous opera titles: BESS, BUTTERFLY, FLUTE, SEVILLE
Real ___: DEAL, ESTATE, MADRID, WORLD
Keep checking back daily for new puzzles and remember, Connections isn’t just about vocabulary, but also about intuition, logic, and attention to detail. If you found today’s challenge fun or frustrating, know that tomorrow brings a whole new set of twists.
Published May 15th 2025, 10:41 IST