NYT Connections Hints for Today, August 2, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Answers

If you’ve ever engaged in the New York Times’ word games, then Connections might already be part of your daily routine or it may soon be. This deceptively simple puzzle game gives players a grid of 16 words and asks them to sort them into four hidden groups. Each group shares a hidden common theme and spotting the pattern is where the challenge really begins.

Think of Connections as a blend of logic, pop culture, wordplay, and the occasional curveball. You only get four wrong guesses before you’re locked out for the day, so there’s real pressure to think before you click.

How It Works

Connections can be played through NYT website or the NYT Games app which is available on both iOS and Android, Connections is free to play and updates daily. Once you launch the game, you're faced with 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your goal? Sort them into four groups of four, based on a hidden connection.

Each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow – Easy to spot

Green – Slightly trickier

Blue – A bit obscure

Purple – The toughest to crack

You’ve got four mistakes to work with. Use them wisely.

Tips for Mastering Connections

Don’t just rely on the dictionary definitions. Try saying the words aloud or seeing if they relate by category, phrase, or pop culture reference.

Words might belong to unexpected themes. “Flare” might sound like a signal, but in the right context, it’s a type of jeans.

This isn’t a speed run. You’ll get more satisfaction (and fewer misses) if you tackle it with a clear head.

Hints for Today’s Puzzle – August 2

Need a nudge without full spoilers? Here’s what today’s themes revolve around:

Yellow: for pasting

Green: Related to Sex

Blue: Watch the pins!

Purple: These tricky words contradict themselves—they can mean one thing and its opposite, depending on the context!

Today’s Connections - Categories

Yellow: Attach with adhesive

Green: Polite terms for sex

Blue: Bowling results

Bowling results Purple: Contronyms (Words that can mean opposite things)

Today’s Connections – Answer

Attach with adhesive: ADHERE, AFFIX, GLUE, STICK

Polite terms for sex: COMMERCE, CONGRESS, INTIMACY, RELATIONS

Bowling results: FOUL, SPARE, SPLIT, STRIKE