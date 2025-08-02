NYT Connections Hints for Today, August 2, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Answers

Updated 2 August 2025 at 10:44 IST
If you’ve ever engaged in the New York Times’ word games, then Connections might already be part of your daily routine or it may soon be. This deceptively simple puzzle game gives players a grid of 16 words and asks them to sort them into four hidden groups. Each group shares a hidden common theme and spotting the pattern is where the challenge really begins.
Think of Connections as a blend of logic, pop culture, wordplay, and the occasional curveball. You only get four wrong guesses before you’re locked out for the day, so there’s real pressure to think before you click.
Connections can be played through NYT website or the NYT Games app which is available on both iOS and Android, Connections is free to play and updates daily. Once you launch the game, you're faced with 16 seemingly unrelated words. Your goal? Sort them into four groups of four, based on a hidden connection.
Yellow – Easy to spot
Green – Slightly trickier
Blue – A bit obscure
Purple – The toughest to crack
You’ve got four mistakes to work with. Use them wisely.
Don’t just rely on the dictionary definitions. Try saying the words aloud or seeing if they relate by category, phrase, or pop culture reference.
Words might belong to unexpected themes. “Flare” might sound like a signal, but in the right context, it’s a type of jeans.
This isn’t a speed run. You’ll get more satisfaction (and fewer misses) if you tackle it with a clear head.
Need a nudge without full spoilers? Here’s what today’s themes revolve around:
Yellow: for pasting
Green: Related to Sex
Blue: Watch the pins!
Purple: These tricky words contradict themselves—they can mean one thing and its opposite, depending on the context!
Attach with adhesive: ADHERE, AFFIX, GLUE, STICK
Polite terms for sex: COMMERCE, CONGRESS, INTIMACY, RELATIONS
Bowling results: FOUL, SPARE, SPLIT, STRIKE
Contronyms (Words that can mean opposite things): CLEAVE, GARNISH, OVERSIGHT, SANCTION
