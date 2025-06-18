NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 18, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

NYT Connections debuted in June 2023, and soon after its beta launch it started gaining popularity. The daily crossword from The New York Times stands out from the crowd of word puzzles for its unique idea of finding a hidden connection between a group of random words.

In NYT Connections, you are given 16 words and asked to place them into four groups of shared connections. Every group consists of four words with a hidden relation.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

To set the tempo of the game, NYT Connections colour codes the difficulty levels. Yellos is the easiest of all, Green is a little difficult, Blue takes the challenge a notch up, and finally, it is Purple that requires some brainstorming.

How to Play NYT Connections

The game is available on the New York Times Games page across both the website and the app. To start playing it, open the Connections game first. You will see a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your job is to find which four words can be bunched together based on some hidden connection. Once you solve a group of four, those words will disappear from the grid.

But there is a limitation to this. You are allowed to make only four wrong guesses before the game ends.

Tips for Breaking Connections

To increase your chances of winning at the game, try these tips.

Try to find the easiest first and then head to the difficult ones.

Try to mentally categorise them and sort them into groups first.

Always say the word aloud; you may find some homophones.

And last, take it slow. Remember you have only four chances, wrong attempts can take away those chances.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: This is what you feel on a rainy day

Green: On point

Blue: These go in a pod

Purple: Body parts plus a starting letter

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Qualities of a rainy day

Green: Squarely

Blue: Contents of a pod

Purple: Body parts plus a starting letter

This is a video from Every Day Doug. They play all kinds of word games on this channel.

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Qualities of a rainy day: COLD, GRAY, WET, WINDY

Squarely: DEAD, EXACTLY, RIGHT, SMACK

Contents of a pod: ASTRONAUT, COFFEE, PEA, WHALE