NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 2, 2025: Read Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Connectors, it's time to sharpen your mind with NYT Connections. The New York Times' "Connections" is presenting word game players with a new daily challenge, one that requires pattern recognition, vocabulary, and lateral thinking.

In contrast to Wordle, where players must identify a single five-letter word, Connections offers a 4x4 grid of 16 words. The challenge? Organise them into four sets of four, each group connected by an unseen theme. The catch is finding those hidden connections - ranging from meanings in common to words that sound alike and allusions to pop culture.

Each accurately grouped set goes from the board, making room for the next. But be careful- there are only four errors permitted before game over. That leaves strategy and patience as your most important tools.

To make it easier for players, each set is colour-coded according to difficulty level:

Yellow: The easiest category

Green: Slightly tougher

Blue: Very tricky

Purple: The most difficult, often requiring puns or abstract reasoning

How to Play NYT Connections

You can play Connections through The New York Times Games page, online or in the app. Tap to sort words into groups, and when you've got the connection nailed, that group will disappear, bringing you one step closer to winning.

Tips to Win NYT Connections

Read aloud: Listening to the words may make you hear rhymes or sound associations.

Think in themes: Try to find similar themes such as sports, food, idioms, or music.

Spot patterns: Common prefixes, suffixes, or meanings are good clues to catch.

Take your time: Only four mistakes can be made, so a deliberate strategy is rewarding.

Get creative: Particularly for the purple category - anticipate witty turns and less-than-obvious reasoning.

By playing every day, you'll enhance your skill at finding hidden connections while also exercising your brain with a fun, daily workout. Connections is a word game, to be sure, but also a brain game about thinking outside the box.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 2 2025

Yellow: Life is a ….

Green: Most loved and valued

Blue: Verb is Y

Purple: K+ …

NYT Connections Categories for Today, June 2, 2025

Yellow: Expedition

Green: Hold dear

Blue: Words whose only vowel is "Y"

Purple: Names ending in "K" plus word

NYT Connections Answers for Today, June 2, 2025

Expedition: JOURNEY, ODYSSEY, QUEST, VOYAGE

Hold dear: ESTEEM, PRIZE, TREASURE, VALUE

Words whose only vowel is "Y": MYRRH, NYMPH, RHYTHM, SPHYNX