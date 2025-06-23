NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 23, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Answers

NYT Connections Hints for Today: For those who have ever played before, NYT Connections is a word game that gives you 16 random words and asks you to put them into four groups of four. There is a secret theme for each group. You can only make four mistakes, so choose carefully. Themes might be anything from pop culture to types of food to companies to simply strange wordplay. What is fun about it? You might believe that one term belongs in one group, but it doesn't. Welcome to the mess.

How to Play NYT Connections

Connections doesn’t simply check your vocabulary; it also changes the way you think. Some groups are easy to see, while others seem like puzzles. It's an addictive five-minute fix to get your brain going, no matter what.

It is available for free and can be found on both NYT website or in the NYT Games app. To play it on the website, go to nytimes.com/games/connections. For the app, download it on your phone from App Store or Play Store and find the game in the Play tab. You can also play old games from archive.

The Connections presents you with 16 words in four groups of connected terms. Your task is to group these words into four groups based on the hidden connection. Every group is colour coded, yellow being the easiest, green slightly tough, blue a bit more and purple the toughest one. You are given four attempts to make wrong guesses, and once availed, the game is over for the day.

Tips to Win

This isn’t like the other word games so you will be required to think a little out of the box. Think for the most unusual combinations and discover that they make sense sometimes. To improve your chances of winning, do not just focus on the word meaning, mentally group them first before hitting the button. Speak out the word multiple times until they start making sense. Do not rush. Start the game only when you have time and you are ready to exhaust your brain.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Do you need a little push? This is what today's puzzle is all about:

Yellow: The style of jeans

Green: Read

Blue: Words you will read in Hemingway’s books.

Purple: Cheers and chinks

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow group: Kinds of jeans.

Green group: Fiction categories.

Blue group: Words in Hemingway titles.

Purple group: ____ glass glassware

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Kinds of jeans: Boyfriend, mom, flare, skinny.

Fiction categories: Historical, literary, speculative, young adult

Words in Hemingway titles: Bell, Farewell, Old Man, Sun