NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 3, 2025: Read Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Time to crack connections. NYT Connections is a daily word game that challenges your brain and helps you to start your day with a mental jog first. For those who have dismissed the game believing that “all the word games are same”, unlike other word games that often focus on finding a single word, Connections is like a maze of words that share a common connection but it is concealed from you.

NYT Connections includes a set 16 words. Your aim is to categorise them into four different groups of four based on their secret connection. Sounds fun? Once you have discovered the correct group, it disappears from the grid, making the game simpler and giving you way to the next challenge.

Players remember that there are only four chances to make a mistake. When that runs out, the game end. That's why always pause and measure your choices before you click. Every group is colour coded marking their difficulty level yellow being the easiest, green being slightly tough, blue tough and purple being the most challenging.

How to Play NYT Connections

Check out the New York Times Games page, available on both the website and the app. A new puzzle drop in every midnight. Identify the words that are related and group them together by tapping.

Tips to Win

There are few tips you can follow to increase your chances of winning. To start with always say the words aloud, it can help identify rhyming words, similar sounds and more. Try sorting the words by theme first and try identifying themes. Do not rush in, always take your time before you tap. Lastly, think the odd, always. If it is obvious, it isn’t correct. As you keep playing, you'll become more adept at identifying the hidden connections.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 3, 2025

Yellow: Loves flashy

Green: Untouched by happenings around

Blue: You wear them on wrist

Purple: You can practice this

NYT Connections Categories for Today, June 3, 2025

Yellow: Be ostentatious

Green: Copacetic

Blue: Kinds of bracelets

Purple: Things you can practice

NYT Connections Answers for Today, June 3, 2025

Be ostentatious: GRANDSTAND, POSTURE, SHOWBOAT, SWAGGER

Copacetic: FINE, HUNKY-DORKY, OK, SWELL

Kinds of bracelets: CHARM, FRIENDSHIP, ID TENNIS