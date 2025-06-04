NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 4, 2025: Read Full Guide, Tips to Win and Answers

Word game lovers, it's time to solve NYT Connections! Owned by The New York Times, NYT Connections is a word game that takes you through a journey of 16 words, given randomly, you may think, but no, they are not! Each word is connected to another, and this connection is hidden.

NYT Connection is different from other word games. The traditional word puzzles want you to find one word at a time. In NYT Connections, you have to group four words together based on their hidden connection, which you should figure out.

How to Play NYT Connections

The game includes a set of 16 words. You have to categorise them into four different groups of four based on their connection. Once you have spotted the correct group, it disappears from the grid, making the game simple for you.

Players get four chances to find the connection. When that runs out, the game ends. It is advisable to calculate your move. Every group is colour coded, marking their difficulty level yellow being the easiest, green being slightly tough, blue tough and purple being the toughest.

The game drops every midnight on the New York Times Games page, across both the website and the app.

Tips to Succeed

First tip is to go slow. Hurry, hurry spoils the curry, remember! Always read aloud the words, as it can help you find hidden rhyming words or meanings. Think out of the box. Play every day to get better at it.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, June 4, 2025

Yellow: Together they make a song

Green: Sitting in the audience, you do this

Blue: You see them at the start

Purple: You see in Magritte paintings

NYT Connections Categories for Today, June 4, 2025

Yellow: Parts of a song

Green: Support audibly

Blue: Things in an entryway

Purple: Imagery in Magritte paintings

NYT Connections Answers for Today, June 4, 2025

Parts of a song: BRIDGE, CHORUS, HOOK, REFRAIN

Support audibly: CHEER, CLAP, ROOT, WHISTLE

Things in an entryway: BENCH, COAT RACK, CONSOLE, RUNNER