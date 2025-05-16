NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 16: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

NYT Connections is a daily brain teaser from The New York Times that challenges your ability to find patterns among words. If you’re trying to solve today’s puzzle, this guide will walk you through how the game works, effective solving strategies, themed hints, and today’s full solution with explanations. Let’s get into it.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a word grouping game where you're presented with 16 words and tasked with organising them into four related sets of four. Unlike Wordle, which focuses on guessing a single word, Connections tests your skill in recognising relationships between words.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Each correct set you find is colour-coded based on how tricky it is:

Yellow – Usually the easiest to identify

Green – Moderately difficult

Blue – More of a challenge

Purple – The hardest, often involving puns or creative associations

How To Play NYT Connections

Head to the NYT Games website or app and launch the Connections puzzle. You will see a 4x4 grid of 16 words. Your goal is to pick four words that are connected in some way and tap “Submit.” Get it right, and those words disappear. You get four chances to make mistakes before the game ends.

NYT Connections Tips for Solving

Want to boost your odds of winning? Try these strategies:

Read words aloud: Hearing them can help you catch rhymes or similar sounds.

Think in categories: Player roles, equipment, slang, or actions—sports puzzles often revolve around these.

Look for word patterns: Shared prefixes, suffixes, or sounds can point to connections.

Avoid rushing: Every wrong guess counts. Take your time.

Think creatively: Especially with the purple group, the connection might rely on a pun or an unexpected link.

The best approach? Think like the puzzle’s creator- what subtle twist or clever idea are they hiding in plain sight?

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Botanical terms

Green: Endings or cancellations

Blue: Bull-related concepts

Purple: Film-related references

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Kinds of plants

Green: Discontinue

Blue: Associated with bulls

Purple: Ending with building materials

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Kinds of plants: HERB, SHRUB, TREE, VINE

Discontinue: DISSOLVE, END, SCRAP, SUNSET

Associated with bulls: MICHAEL JORDAN, RODEO, TAURUS, WALL STREET