NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 17: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

It is time to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle! It is a daily brain challenge that tests your skill in spotting word patterns. If you are working on today’s puzzle, this guide will help you understand how the game is played, share smart strategies for solving it, provide themed hints, and reveal today’s complete solution with clear explanations. Let us begin.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a word puzzle from The New York Times where you are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four based on shared themes. Unlike Wordle, which centres on guessing a single word, Connections challenges your ability to recognise links and categories among different words.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Each group you uncover is marked with a colour to indicate how tough it is:

Yellow – Typically the most straightforward

Green – A bit trickier but still manageable

Blue – Considerably more challenging

Purple – The toughest, often involving puns or unusual associations

How To Play NYT Connections

Visit the NYT Games website or app and start the Connections game. You will be presented with a 4x4 grid of 16 words. The objective is to choose four words that are related in some way and hit “Submit.” If your guess is correct, those words will be removed from the board. You are allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.

NYT Connections Tips for Solving

Want to improve your chances of success? Try these helpful tactics:

Say the words out loud: Sometimes hearing them helps you spot rhymes or familiar sounds.

Think in themes: For example, player positions, tools, lingo, or actions especially in sports-themed puzzles.

Spot word similarities: Look for common prefixes, endings, or sounds that could hint at a group.

Don’t rush: Each wrong guess brings you closer to game over. Take your time.

Be imaginative: Particularly with the purple set, the link might involve wordplay or an unexpected twist.

The smartest move? Try to think like the game’s designer—what clever trick or hidden connection might they be playing with?

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Biological kingdom

Green: These are all instruments used to measure something

Blue: Penguin species

Purple: Each of these words is associated with delivery

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow Group - A Member of a kingdom in taxonomy

Green Group - Graduated instruments

Blue Group - Kinds of Penguins

Purple Group - “E” things

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Member of a kingdom in taxonomy - ANIMAL, BACTERIA, FUNGUS, PLANT

Graduated instruments - BEAKER, RULER, PROTRACTOR, SYRINGE

Kinds of Penguins - EMPEROR, KING, CHINSTRAP, MACARONI