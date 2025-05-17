NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 17: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 17th 2025, 10:33 IST
It is time to solve the NYT Connections word puzzle! It is a daily brain challenge that tests your skill in spotting word patterns. If you are working on today’s puzzle, this guide will help you understand how the game is played, share smart strategies for solving it, provide themed hints, and reveal today’s complete solution with clear explanations. Let us begin.
Connections is a word puzzle from The New York Times where you are given 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four based on shared themes. Unlike Wordle, which centres on guessing a single word, Connections challenges your ability to recognise links and categories among different words.
Each group you uncover is marked with a colour to indicate how tough it is:
Yellow – Typically the most straightforward
Green – A bit trickier but still manageable
Blue – Considerably more challenging
Purple – The toughest, often involving puns or unusual associations
Visit the NYT Games website or app and start the Connections game. You will be presented with a 4x4 grid of 16 words. The objective is to choose four words that are related in some way and hit “Submit.” If your guess is correct, those words will be removed from the board. You are allowed up to four incorrect guesses before the game ends.
Want to improve your chances of success? Try these helpful tactics:
Say the words out loud: Sometimes hearing them helps you spot rhymes or familiar sounds.
Think in themes: For example, player positions, tools, lingo, or actions especially in sports-themed puzzles.
Spot word similarities: Look for common prefixes, endings, or sounds that could hint at a group.
Don’t rush: Each wrong guess brings you closer to game over. Take your time.
Be imaginative: Particularly with the purple set, the link might involve wordplay or an unexpected twist.
The smartest move? Try to think like the game’s designer—what clever trick or hidden connection might they be playing with?
Yellow: Biological kingdom
Green: These are all instruments used to measure something
Blue: Penguin species
Purple: Each of these words is associated with delivery
Yellow Group - A Member of a kingdom in taxonomy
Green Group - Graduated instruments
Blue Group - Kinds of Penguins
Purple Group - “E” things
Member of a kingdom in taxonomy - ANIMAL, BACTERIA, FUNGUS, PLANT
Graduated instruments - BEAKER, RULER, PROTRACTOR, SYRINGE
Kinds of Penguins - EMPEROR, KING, CHINSTRAP, MACARONI
“E” things - COMMERCE, MAIL, SCOOTER, SIGNATURE
