NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 19: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

NYT Connections is a daily puzzle game from The New York Times that requires you to find patterns between a set of words. In contrast to games such as Wordle, where you are attempting to guess a particular word, Connections requires you to sort words into sets by way of unknown relationships.

How the NYT Connections Works

You're shown 16 words in a 4x4 grid. Your challenge is to categorise them into four groups of four that have a common theme or link. When you believe you have discovered a valid group, click on the four words and submit your answer. You have only four opportunities for error, so make your selections wisely!

Difficulty Levels in NYT Connections

Each group you solve is coloured according to difficulty:

Yellow - Easiest and most straightforward connections

Green - Somewhat trickier

Blue - Hardest to crack

Purple - The hardest, where wordplay or less obvious connections are involved

How to Play NYT Connections

Go to the New York Times Games page or launch the app and begin. Scan the grid and start identifying potential groupings. When you believe you've located a match set, tap or click the words and select "Submit." If you're correct, the group vanishes, leaving you free to concentrate on what remains.

Tips for Solving NYT Connections

Improve your rate of success? Here are some tips to follow:

Read them out loud: Hearing them sometimes makes it easier to find rhymes or known sounds.

Cluster by categories: Consider potential topics such as occupations, equipment, slangs, or phrases in common use.

Be alert for patterns: Check for common prefixes, suffixes, or roots that would indicate a connection.

Work slowly: Don't try to make assumptions, each incorrect response counts against you.

Be creative: particularly with the purple group, think outside the box. Some are clever wordplay or cultural references.

The trick is to approach the puzzle with a sense of wonder. Think about how the puzzle maker might be attempting to trick or surprise you as part of the fun!

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow group – Good deeds

Green group – Think Monopoly properties

Blue group – Nearly equated with a VIP gambler

Purple group – Get serious and drive it home

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow group - fundraising event

Green group - spaces on a Monopoly board

Blue group - features of a toothed whale

Purple group - homophones of parts of the foot

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Fundraising event - BALL, BENEFIT, FUNCTION, GALA

Spaces on a Monopoly board - AVENUE, CHANCE, RAILROAD, UTILITY

Features of a toothed whale - BLUBBER, FLIPPER, FLUKE, MELON)