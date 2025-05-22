NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 22, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Time to crack Connections! The New York Times’ Connections is a daily word game that test your mental ability. This is different from the popular word game Wordle. In Connections, you are given 16 words and asked to organise them into four groups of four. Each group shares a concealed theme or link, and your aim is to figure out what ties the words in each group together.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Every group you crack is colour-coded, indicating its difficulty level.

Yellow - Easiest

Geen – Slightly difficult

Blue – A little tricky

Purple - The hardest

How to Play NYT Connections

To begin, go to the New York Times Games page on their website or app. A new set of puzzle drops in at midnight every day. Upon opening Connections you will be given a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your task is to find which four words go together and enter your selections as a group. Once you solve a group of four correctly, those words disappear from the grid. Be careful- you can make only four wrong attempts before the game is over.

Tips to Win Connections

Want to increase your chances of solving the puzzle? Try the following tactics:

Say the words out loud: Hearing them might help you notice rhymes or similar-sounding terms.

Sort them in your mind: Think in categories like sports, slang, tools, or titles—these are common themes in the puzzle.

Search for patterns: Look for shared beginnings, endings, or sounds—these often point to a connection.

Take your time: You only get so many guesses, so don’t rush.

Think creatively: Especially with the trickiest (purple) group, be open to puns or unexpected links.

Want to succeed? Try to think like the puzzle maker. The best groupings usually have a clever twist that’s obvious once you see it, but spotting it is the challenge.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Often found in fine print

Green: These have green skin

Blue: Landmarks in Washington D.C

Purple: Characters are known for asking riddles or presenting mental challenges

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Fine print

Green: Characters with green skin

Blue: Features of the national mall in D.C

Purple: Famous riddle-givers

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Fine print: ASTERISK, CATCH, CONDITION, STRINGS

Characters with green skin: ELPHABA, GRINCH, HULK, SHREK

Features of the national mall in D.C: CAPITOL, MALL, OBELISK, POOL.