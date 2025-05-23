NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 23, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

NYT Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times that tests your mental ability to find hidden patterns. Unlike Wordle, NYT Connections presents you with 16 words in four groups of connected terms. Every group has four words with a hidden connection.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Every successful grouping you identify is marked by a colour that indicates its level of difficulty.

Yellow – the easiest

Geen - A slight increase in difficulty

Blue - involves more thinking

Purple - The hardest of all

How to Play NYT Connections

To begin, go to the New York Times Games page on their website or app. When you open the Connections game, you'll find a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your task is to determine which four words go together and enter your selections as a group. Once you solve a group of four correctly, those words disappear from the grid. Watch out-you can make only four wrong attempts before the game is over.

Tips for Breaking Connections

Want to increase your chances of solving the puzzle? Try the following tips:

Speak out the words: Hearing them may allow you to catch rhymes or sound-alikes.

Mentally group them: Sports, slang, tools, titles- most puzzles revolve around themes such as these.

Dig for pattern: Repeated prefixes, suffixes, or phonetic patterns tend to signal a connection.

Take it slow: Guesses are finite, so don't hurry.

Think differently: Particularly for the purple group, try to find puns or less common connections.

The secret mantra? Attempt to enter the mind of the puzzle creator. The most brilliant groupings usually have a twist that is there in plain sight but needs to be found.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 23, 2025

Yellow: Celebration

Blue: innate qualities

Green: units of weight

Purple: related to eyes or vision

NYT Connections Categories for Today, May 23, 2025

Yellow: Quite the party

Green: One's constitution

Blue: British imperial units of weight

Purple: What "Cat's Eye" can be used to describe

NYT Connections Answers for Today, May 23, 2025

Quite the party: BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE

One's constitution: CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE

British imperial units of weight: DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE