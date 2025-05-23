NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 23, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 23rd 2025, 10:41 IST
NYT Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times that tests your mental ability to find hidden patterns. Unlike Wordle, NYT Connections presents you with 16 words in four groups of connected terms. Every group has four words with a hidden connection.
Every successful grouping you identify is marked by a colour that indicates its level of difficulty.
Yellow – the easiest
Geen - A slight increase in difficulty
Blue - involves more thinking
Purple - The hardest of all
To begin, go to the New York Times Games page on their website or app. When you open the Connections game, you'll find a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your task is to determine which four words go together and enter your selections as a group. Once you solve a group of four correctly, those words disappear from the grid. Watch out-you can make only four wrong attempts before the game is over.
Tips for Breaking Connections
Want to increase your chances of solving the puzzle? Try the following tips:
Speak out the words: Hearing them may allow you to catch rhymes or sound-alikes.
Mentally group them: Sports, slang, tools, titles- most puzzles revolve around themes such as these.
Dig for pattern: Repeated prefixes, suffixes, or phonetic patterns tend to signal a connection.
Take it slow: Guesses are finite, so don't hurry.
Think differently: Particularly for the purple group, try to find puns or less common connections.
The secret mantra? Attempt to enter the mind of the puzzle creator. The most brilliant groupings usually have a twist that is there in plain sight but needs to be found.
Yellow: Celebration
Blue: innate qualities
Green: units of weight
Purple: related to eyes or vision
Yellow: Quite the party
Green: One's constitution
Blue: British imperial units of weight
Purple: What "Cat's Eye" can be used to describe
Quite the party: BASH, BLAST, BLOWOUT, RAVE
One's constitution: CHARACTER, FIBER, MAKEUP, NATURE
British imperial units of weight: DRAM, OUNCE, POUND, STONE
What "Cat's Eye" can be used to describe: EYELINER, GLASSES, MARBLE, NEBULA
