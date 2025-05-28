NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 28, 2025: Read Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 28th 2025, 07:25 IST
Time for Connections! NY Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times that offers a refreshing workout for your mind. Unlike Wordle, which focuses on guessing a single word, Connections offers a set of 16 words and invites you to categorise them into four different groups of four. Every group holds a secret connection- an underlying theme waiting for you to discover. Now that's the real test!
Once you have found the right group, it disappears from the grid, allowing you to move on to the next challenge. Be careful - you have just four chances to make a mistake. When that runs out, the game concludes. That's why it's essential to pause and consider your actions before you click.
Each group is assigned a colour that reflects the level of difficulty in locating it:
Check out the New York Times Games page, available on both the website and the app. As you start Connections, a 4x4 grid of words will be laid out before you. Identify the words that are related and group them together by tapping. When you get it right, that group disappears, bringing you one step closer to solving the puzzle.
Consider the mindset of the puzzle creator: What ingenious twist could they have incorporated?
As you hone your skills, you'll become more adept at identifying those hidden connections. It's an enjoyable method to enhance your mental acuity and it requires just a few minutes each day!
