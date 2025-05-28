NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 28, 2025: Read Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Time for Connections! NY Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times that offers a refreshing workout for your mind. Unlike Wordle, which focuses on guessing a single word, Connections offers a set of 16 words and invites you to categorise them into four different groups of four. Every group holds a secret connection- an underlying theme waiting for you to discover. Now that's the real test!

Once you have found the right group, it disappears from the grid, allowing you to move on to the next challenge. Be careful - you have just four chances to make a mistake. When that runs out, the game concludes. That's why it's essential to pause and consider your actions before you click.



Each group is assigned a colour that reflects the level of difficulty in locating it:

Yellow – The easiest group to find

Green – Somewhat challenging

Blue – Quite difficult

Purple – The most challenging, often demanding clever wordplay or unconventional associations.



How to Play NYT Connections

Check out the New York Times Games page, available on both the website and the app. As you start Connections, a 4x4 grid of words will be laid out before you. Identify the words that are related and group them together by tapping. When you get it right, that group disappears, bringing you one step closer to solving the puzzle.

Tips for Success

Speak them out loud : Listening to them can assist you in identifying rhymes or comparable sounds.

: Listening to them can assist you in identifying rhymes or comparable sounds. Organise by theme : Discover trends in areas like athletics, colloquialisms, cuisine, or melodies.

: Discover trends in areas like athletics, colloquialisms, cuisine, or melodies. Identify trends : Words can share similar prefixes, suffixes, or even meanings.

: Words can share similar prefixes, suffixes, or even meanings. Take your time : Rushing may lead to mistakes, and you have only four chances to get it right.

: Rushing may lead to mistakes, and you have only four chances to get it right. Embrace creativity: The purple group often presents challenges that may include clever wordplay or subtle implications.

Consider the mindset of the puzzle creator: What ingenious twist could they have incorporated?



As you hone your skills, you'll become more adept at identifying those hidden connections. It's an enjoyable method to enhance your mental acuity and it requires just a few minutes each day!

NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 28, 2025

Yellow: Act of bringing together

Green: You see them in bike

Blue: All the great movies of 2000

Purple: Music groups plus a letter

NYT Connections Categories for Today, May 28, 2025

Yellow group: connect

Green group: parts of a bike

Blue group: Best Picture winners since 2000

Purple group: music genres plus a letter

NYT Connections Answers for Today, May 28, 2025