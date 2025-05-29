NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 29, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Time to solve NYT Connections! The New York Times' daily word game, NY Connections, provides a revitalising mental workout. Instead of having you guess a single word like Wordle does, Connections gives you a set of 16 words and asks you to group them into four groups of four. Every group has an underlying theme that is hidden and just waiting for you to find it. That's the true test now!

How to Play NYT Connections

The correct group vanishes from the grid after you've located it, enabling you to go to the following task. You only have four chances to make a mistake, so be careful. The game ends when that expires. It's crucial to stop and think about what you're doing before clicking because of this. Every group is given a colour that corresponds to how hard it is to find.

Yellow: The most accessible group

Green: A little difficult

Blue: Quite challenging

Purple is the hardest as it frequently calls for creative wordplay or unusual connotations

Where to Play NYT Connections

Visit the New York Times Games page, which is accessible via the app and online. A 4x4 grid of words will appear in front of you as you launch Connections. Determine which words are related, then tap to group them together. You gain one step closer to completing the challenge when you get that group to vanish.

Tips to Win NYT Connections

Say them aloud: You can learn to recognise rhymes or similar sounds by hearing them.

Sort by theme: Learn about current trends in things like sports, slang, food, or music.

Discover patterns: Words may have comparable suffixes, prefixes, or even meanings.

Take your time: You only have four chances to get it properly, so hurrying could result in errors.

Adopt an innovative mindset: The purple group frequently poses problems that could involve deft wordplay or nuanced meanings. Think about the puzzle maker's perspective: What creative twist could they have added? You'll get better at seeing those connections as you develop your abilities. It only takes a few minutes daily and is a fun way to improve mental clarity!

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: The act of paying respect

Green: Perfect for one

Blue: You add these on cake or donuts to make it look more tempting

Purple: Someone who takes great interest

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Salute

Green: Suitable

Blue: Verbs for finishing donuts

Purple: What “Buff” might mean

Here is a video of Doug who plays games daily on his channel.

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Salute: APPLAUD, HAIL, HONOR, PRAISE

Suitable: APT, FIT, PROPER, RIGHT

Verbs for Finishing Donuts: FROST, GLAZE, POWDER, SPRINKLE