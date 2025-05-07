NYT Connections Sports Edition Answers and Hints for May 7, Wednesday: Full Guide and Tips

If you are attempting to solve today's NYT Connections puzzle for May 7, you've come to the right place. We will guide you through how the game is played, provide today's hints and answers, and offer clever tips to enhance your strategy.

What Is NYT Connections Sports Edition

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times, like Wordle but with a twist. Rather than guessing a word, you need to sort 16 words into 4 related groups of 4. Each group has a common theme - it might be types of animals, things you wear, rhyming words, or pop culture references.

The challenge lies in spotting subtle connections, misleading similarities, and words that belong to more than one potential group. Each game tests your vocabulary, logic, and lateral thinking. The game drops a new puzzle every midnight on web and mobile devices.

How To Play NYT Connections Sports Edition

Here’s a step-by-step guide to playing: Visit the NYT Games website or app. You will see a grid of 16 jumbled words. Your goal will be to group the words into four groups of four, where each group has a shared theme. Tap or click four words and then click "Submit" to see if you are correct. You only have four incorrect guesses before the game is over. The difficulty level rises as you progress down the list- Yellow: easy, Green: moderate, Blue: challenging and Purple: hardest.

Tips To Win NYT Connections Daily

Want to boost your success rate? Try these clever strategies:

Say the words out loud: This helps identify homophones or rhymes.

Check for themes first: Tools, names, foods, body parts, basically anything goes.

Don't make hasty guesses: Every error counts so be cautious.

Beware of red herrings: Certain words will appear to be in more than one category.

Cluster by spelling or sound similarity: Particularly useful for the more challenging purple groups.

NYT Connections Sports Edition hints for today, May 7

Yellow: terms related to defensive actions in sports.

Green: statistics for a running back in American football

Blue: mascots of Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

Purple: homophones of NFL head coaches' names

NYT Connections Sports Edition categories for today, May 7

Yellow: Prevent a goal

Green: Stats for a running back

Blue: MLB mascots

Purple: Homophones of NFL head coaches

NYT Connections Sports Edition answers for today, May 7

Prevent a goal: BLOCK, PARRY, SAVE, STOP

Stats for a running back: ATTEMPTS, FUMBLES, TOUCHDOWNS, YARDS

MLB mascots: BLOOPER, MR. MET, ORBIT, WALLY