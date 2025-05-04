NYT Connections: Sports Edition Hints for May 4, Sunday: Check Out Best Tips to Play

Updated May 4th 2025, 13:38 IST
The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, “Connections,” is attracting more word puzzle enthusiasts. The challenge for May 4, 2025, features clever wordplay for the Connection: Sports Edition, leaving many players puzzled, particularly when hints related to barbeque offerings appeared. Before we provide clues and categories, let’s quickly explain how to play this engaging word game.
For newcomers, NYT Connections challenges players to organise 16 seemingly random words into four groups of four, based on shared themes or categories. The objective is to identify which words are linked by a common connection, whether it's literal, idiomatic, or cultural. Each group is colour-coded by difficulty: Yellow is the simplest, Green is moderate, Blue is more challenging, and Purple is the most difficult. Players have four incorrect guesses before the game concludes, encouraging thoughtful answers rather than random guesses.
NYT Connections is a word game that pushes your brain to think critically. As you prepare to guess, remember that you have only four opportunities to make mistakes. Think creatively—if the answers appear straightforward, something might be amiss. Look deeper and analyse to uncover the connection.
Players can follow these hints and guess to find the right word for today’s crossword, ranked from the Yellow to the Purple groups.
Did you try your best to solve the crossword? Now, check if you were right with the categories.
Here are the — drumrolls, please — the answers for today’s puzzle.
