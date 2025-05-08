NYT Connections Sports Edition, Thursday, May 8: Hints, Full Guide, and Answers

Updated May 8th 2025, 11:03 IST
If you are diving into the New York Times Connections Sports Edition for May 8 and need some help, you have come to the right place. Below is a complete overview of the game, hints for solving today’s puzzle, and the correct answers, all rewritten and explained clearly for your convenience.
Connections is a daily word puzzle developed by The New York Times, offering a fun brain exercise similar to Wordle, but with a different structure. Instead of figuring out one word, you are presented with a grid of 16 words. Your objective is to organise these words into four separate groups of four, with each group sharing a specific theme or concept.
The catch? Many words might seem like they belong to multiple categories, and misleading overlaps are common. That is where strategy, pattern recognition, and some sports knowledge can come in handy, especially for the Sports Edition. Each group is colour-coded based on its level of difficulty- Yellow (easiest), Green (moderately difficult), Blue (challenging) and Purple (most difficult).
1. Go to the New York Times Games section via the app or website.
2. You’ll see a 4x4 grid containing 16 seemingly unrelated words.
3. Find sets of four words that share a theme or connection.
4. Select those four words and hit “Submit” to check if your group is correct.
5. You’re allowed up to four wrong attempts- after that, the puzzle ends.
Whether you’re a diehard sports fan or a puzzle enthusiast looking to flex your word association skills, the NYT Connections Sports Edition brings a fun challenge every day. Keep practising, and over time, spotting these themes becomes second nature.
