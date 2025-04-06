One UI 7 Update: What’s New and When Is It Coming?

Updated April 6th 2025, 12:54 IST
Samsung has officially announced the release of its newest software update, One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. The update brings a whole array of new features and enhancements that are designed to improve user experience on different Galaxy devices.
The worldwide release of One UI 7 will start on April 7, 2025, for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update in the United States will follow a little later, with the feature becoming available starting April 10, 2025. Later releases will include other models, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and some Galaxy tablets.
One UI 7 emphasizes artificial intelligence enhancements and a more streamlined user interface. Notable features include:
AI Integration: Deeper integration with Google's Gemini AI, allowing for more intuitive multi-app actions and personalized assistance.
Now Bar: A dynamic widget that provides real-time updates and notifications directly on the lock screen, enhancing user engagement.
Audio Eraser: A sophisticated feature that allows users to erase unwanted background noise from video recordings, enhancing media quality.
The One UI 7 update will be compatible with a variety of Samsung devices. Confirmed eligible models are:
Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
Galaxy A56, A36, A26, Galaxy A72, A52, A52s, A42
Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series
The above list is based on Samsung's official announcements and can be extended as the rollout continues.
To upgrade your eligible Samsung device to One UI 7:
Check for Updates: Go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.
Ensure Sufficient Storage: The update needs enough storage space; think about clearing space if needed.
Stable Internet Connection: Use a stable Wi-Fi connection to prevent data charges and ensure a seamless download process.
Backup Important Data: Although the update process is meant to maintain your data, it's always wise to back up important data before proceeding.
Samsung's One UI 7 is designed to provide a more personalized and optimized user experience, using AI developments and user-focused design enhancements. Users are asked to update their devices as soon as possible to be able to enjoy these new features and improvements.
Published April 6th 2025, 12:54 IST