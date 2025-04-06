One UI 7 Update: What’s New and When Is It Coming?

Samsung has officially announced the release of its newest software update, One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. The update brings a whole array of new features and enhancements that are designed to improve user experience on different Galaxy devices.

Release Date and Rollout Schedule

The worldwide release of One UI 7 will start on April 7, 2025, for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The update in the United States will follow a little later, with the feature becoming available starting April 10, 2025. Later releases will include other models, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and some Galaxy tablets.

Key Features of One UI 7

One UI 7 emphasizes artificial intelligence enhancements and a more streamlined user interface. Notable features include:



AI Integration: Deeper integration with Google's Gemini AI, allowing for more intuitive multi-app actions and personalized assistance.

Now Bar: A dynamic widget that provides real-time updates and notifications directly on the lock screen, enhancing user engagement.

Audio Eraser: A sophisticated feature that allows users to erase unwanted background noise from video recordings, enhancing media quality.

Eligible Devices

The One UI 7 update will be compatible with a variety of Samsung devices. Confirmed eligible models are:



Galaxy S Series:

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Series:

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Galaxy A Series:

Galaxy A56, A36, A26, Galaxy A72, A52, A52s, A42

Galaxy Tablets:

Galaxy Tab S10 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series

The above list is based on Samsung's official announcements and can be extended as the rollout continues.

How to Download and Install One UI 7

To upgrade your eligible Samsung device to One UI 7:



Check for Updates: Go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Ensure Sufficient Storage: The update needs enough storage space; think about clearing space if needed.

Stable Internet Connection: Use a stable Wi-Fi connection to prevent data charges and ensure a seamless download process.

Backup Important Data: Although the update process is meant to maintain your data, it's always wise to back up important data before proceeding.