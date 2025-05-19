OnePlus 13s India Launch Date Announced

The OnePlus 13s finally has a launch date in India. The company’s slimmest phone, expected to take on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, will be unveiled at an event on June 5. Since the OnePlus 13s is a global version of the OnePlus 13T, its specifications and features are out in the open. Still, OnePlus has been rolling out several teasers to ring in the OnePlus 13’s debut next month.

“As part of the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus 13s delivers flagship-level performance, meaningful AI advancements, and a sleek new design — all in a compact form for convenient one-handed use,” said OnePlus, confirming the upcoming phone will be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk colours.

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 13s will use the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, driving high performance during heavy gaming and AI apps. The company says the phone can survive North India’s harsh summer season, while keeping the internals cool with the help of a cryo-velocity vapour chamber and “an industry-first” layer on the back cover. OnePlus claims the 13s can maintain a stable frame rate in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for up to seven hours, draining the battery from full to zero.

OnePlus 13s specifications