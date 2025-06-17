OnePlus 13s Key Specifications: Network, Display, Camera, Features & Battery, Smartphones in India

OnePlus 13s has been launched in India, but is it better than the OnePlus 13R? | Image: OnePlus India

Launch Date: June 5, 2025

Price: Rs 54,999

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13s officially in India on June 5. The company calls it the first compact flagship phone with power-packed specs and minimal compromises. The latest OnePlus 13s joins the OnePlus 13 and the 13R and completes the series with its competitive specs. The 13s comes with a Plus Key instead of the traditional alert slider. The smartphone is available in three colour shades- Black Velvet, Pink Satin and Green Silk.

Camera

The OnePlus 13s has a square camera island with rounded edges on the back. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation along with a 50MP telephoto sensor that supports 2X optical zoom. The back is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps but doesn’t support 8K recording. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter.

Performance

OnePlus 13s has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 2,581,355. The smartphone is powered by the 3 nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core processor, the same processor you get in the OnePlus 13. This is paired with 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. The phone runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

Display & Battery

OnePlus 13s sports a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 1600 nits of brightness and 460ppi. The phone is backed by a 5,850mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Connectivity options

The connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, BT 5.4, aptX HD, LHDC 5, NFC, Infrared port, and USB 2.

Our Verdict

OnePlus 13s is a capable phone competing with the likes of Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone 16, Pixel 9 and more.