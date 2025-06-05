OnePlus 13s Launch in India Today: Here’s What to Expect

OnePlus 13s will finally break cover in India and other markets at an event scheduled for today. Touted as the segment’s most compact phone, the OnePlus 13s brings flagship-grade performance in a smaller body. Accordingly, the price of the OnePlus 13s is also expected to be less than that of the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus is placing huge bets on the OnePlus 13s, hoping that it will help it reclaim the share it once had in India’s premium smartphone market. While the OnePlus 13s’s impact on the company’s trajectory in India remains to be seen, here is everything you can expect from the upcoming phone.

OnePlus 13s price in India

While OnePlus has not yet revealed the pricing of its forthcoming phone, speculation indicates it will be approximately ₹55,000. This pricing, if accurate, would position the OnePlus 13s in the middle range, slotting between the OnePlus 13R, at ₹42,999, and the OnePlus 13, priced at ₹69,999.

OnePlus 13s display

The OnePlus 13s will pack a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, and support for HDR10+.

OnePlus 13s processor

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It does not support external storage, meaning you will have to rely on cloud storage should you run out of internal memory.

OnePlus 13s cameras

The OnePlus 13s houses a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP wide sensor with optical image stabilisation, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Its front camera uses a 16MP wide sensor with HDR recording.

OnePlus 13s battery

OnePlus has given the OnePlus 13s a 6260mAh battery, featuring support for 80W wired charging. The phone does not support wireless charging.

OnePlus 13s software