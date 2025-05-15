OnePlus 13s Teaser Unveils New Green Colour, Custom Plus Key Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus has dropped a new OnePlus 13s teaser ahead of its India launch. Apart from the previously known Black Velvet and Pink Satin colour choices, the teaser reveals a new green colour variant. Titled "OnePlus 13s | Stronger. Smarter. Smaller," the teaser markets the device as a small but powerful flagship.





The teaser also shows off a significant new hardware feature called the "Plus key." This is a customisable physical button that the user can program for fast access to functions or apps. This is a customisable physical button that the user can program for rapid access to certain functions or apps. Located on the phone's frame, the Plus Key is supposed to improve user experience using quicker interactions and extra control.



Essentially the India version of the OnePlus 13T, the OnePlus 13s debuted in China in April 2025. This move is consistent with the company’s regional naming convention. Though the company has not yet specified the precise launch date, Amazon.in, the OnePlus India online store, and authorised offline retail stores will all carry the device.

OnePlus 13s Specs

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite SoC, the top-tier mobile processor from Qualcomm. The phone will offer peak brightness up to 1600 nits on a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Optically, the smartphone will most likely have a dual 50MP camera system with a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, both of which support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K 60fps video recording.



The OnePlus 13s will rely on a 6260mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, which the company claims to offer full-day usage upon normal usage.