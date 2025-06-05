OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a: Which Is a Better Compact Phone at ₹50,000?

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 13s in India alongside other markets, like Europe. With the OnePlus 13s, the company seeks to cater to the demand for compact phones years after smartphones like the iPhone 13 mini and the Galaxy S10e failed to entice customers.

OnePlus’s pitch is not any different from that of Apple or Samsung, but it comes at a time when smartphone makers are discussing how slim phones can address common pain points. Still, the OnePlus 13s has grabbed attention, thanks to its aggressive pricing. If you are considering the OnePlus 13s, you can consider options like the Google Pixel 9a in the same price category. Here is how the OnePlus 13s fares against the Google Pixel 9a.

OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a display

The OnePlus 13s boasts a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1600 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9a packs a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2700 nits, and support for HDR. While the OnePlus 13s uses Crystal Shield Glass for protection, you get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the Pixel 9a.

OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a processor

Powering the OnePlus 13s is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which also powers the company’s OnePlus 13 flagship phone. On the other hand, Google has equipped the Pixel 9a with its flagship Tensor G4 chip, which also powers the Pixel 9 Pro. While the OnePlus 13s offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Pixel 9a has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a cameras

You get two rear cameras on either phone. The OnePlus 13s has a 50MP wide and a 50MP telephoto camera on the back. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9a packs a 48MP wide camera alongside a 13MP ultrawide camera. Both phones can record 4K@60fps videos with HDR. The front camera on the OnePlus 13s is a 32MP snapper, while the Pixel 9a houses a 13MP ultrawide sensor in its selfie camera. Note that a higher megapixel count does not necessarily translate into better photos.

OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a battery

While the OnePlus 13s has a 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging, the Pixel 9a houses a 5100mAh battery with 23W fast wired charging support.

OnePlus 13s vs Google Pixel 9a price

The OnePlus 13s starts at ₹54,999, but you can get it for as low as ₹49,999 using an eligible credit card. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9a was launched for ₹49,999, but is currently available for ₹46,999 with a cashback offer on the official Google Store in India.

Which is better?

If you prioritise a pure Android experience, the best cameras laced with AI features, and extended software support, the Google Pixel 9a is a better choice. The OnePlus 13s is better suited for OnePlus fans and people who want a telephoto camera on their device, and frills like a dedicated AI button on their phone.