OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13R: Which Phone Should You Choose?

OnePlus 13s has been launched in India, but is it better than the OnePlus 13R? | Image: OnePlus India

OnePlus 13s is the latest affordable flagship you can buy. It features a top-notch Qualcomm processor, a smooth but compact display, and support for a battery claimed to last a day easily. It is a slimmed-down version of the OnePlus 13, meaning it cuts down on some features to offset the price. However, the OnePlus 13R, which was launched earlier this year, is even cheaper. It does not stand for compactness, yet it offers performance and features suited for the mid-range. So, which is better for you?

OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13R specifications

Display: The OnePlus 13s boasts a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision/HDR Vivid/HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R uses a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits.

Processor: Powering the OnePlus 13s is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus 13R uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The 13s has a maximum 12GB RAM capacity, while you can get up to 16GB on the OnePlus 13R. Storage-wise, they both offer up to 512GB.

Cameras: The rear cameras on the OnePlus 13s include a 50MP wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R has a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the OnePlus 13s uses a 32MP sensor, while the 13R packs a 16MP sensor. Both phones can record 4K@60fps videos with HDR support.

Battery: The OnePlus 13s has a 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, but the OnePlus 13R packs a 6000mAh battery with the same charging technology.

Which is better: OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13R?

If you want a compact phone without compromising on top-notch performance, the OnePlus 13s is a good choice. While it has several compromises, such as fewer cameras, the OnePlus 13s can offer the same gaming and multitasking experience as the OnePlus 13.