OnePlus 15 Global Launch Set for November 13, Drops Hasselblad for New AI Camera Engine

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, will make its global debut on November 13, 2025. The launch marks a big step for the brand as it moves away from its long-running partnership with Hasselblad and introduces its own DetailMax Engine for photography.

The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, promising faster multitasking and smoother gaming.

The phone sports a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to lock/unlock the phone. It is a dual SIM phone with a Type-C port for connectivity. The phone comes in 12GB/16GB with 256GB/512GB storage options.

The new OxygenOS 16 also adds a wave of AI-driven upgrades, including smarter language tools, smoother navigation, and integration with Google’s Gemini assistant. Gemini’s “Mind Space” feature lets users pull up saved information instantly, while “Plus Mind” acts as a personal digital memory system that adapts to usage patterns.

On the camera front, the DetailMax Engine combines multiple frames from different exposures to create sharper, more realistic images. The new Ultra-Clear 26MP mode blends data from both 12MP and 50MP shots for better texture and balance. A faster Clear Burst mode now captures 10 frames per second to freeze motion more effectively, and the upgraded Clear Night Engine improves low-light photos with brighter tones and less noise.

OnePlus 15 will come in three finishes- Infinite Black with a frosted matte glass back, Sand Storm featuring a fiberglass composite and tough ceramic-like coating, and Ultra Violet, which shifts between violet and sapphire tones under light.

