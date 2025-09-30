OnePlus 15 India Launch Soon—What to Expect from Next OnePlus Flagship

OnePlus 15 is coming to India and other markets, the company announced days after unveiling its latest flagship in China. The OnePlus 15 is among the first few phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, which will lead the performance of the next cycle of top-end Android phones.

In an announcement, OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 15 will be available in at least a new Sand Storm colour variant, which uses an “industry-first micro-arc oxidation treatment” for the aluminium frame. This involves exposing the frame to a high-voltage plasma process to create a ceramic coating directly on the metal. OnePlus says this provides 3.4 times more hardness to raw aluminium and 1.3 times more toughness than titanium, making the OnePlus 15 sturdier than previous generations.

The OnePlus 15 uses a fibre-glass panel on the back, featuring a smooth texture for a premium feel. However, the company did not say if the back uses toughened glass for protection against cracks or scuffs caused by drops or accidental exposure to sharp objects. Apple’s latest iPhone 17, for instance, uses Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, with the company claiming that the new devices are tougher than ever.