OnePlus 15 Launch Likely in October: What to Expect

OnePlus has confirmed its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, is coming to global markets soon. However, its debut in China will precede the international launch. While the company has not said anything about when that will happen, a new report claims the launch could take place in October.

The OnePlus 15’s China debut could happen in late October, setting the stage for the next crop of flagship phones. The OnePlus 15 will use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which was launched last month.

The company has also revealed the design, which, although heavily inspired by the OnePlus 13s, is a fresh take on its flagship phone. The camera module has been redesigned, but it looks very similar to that of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The overall footprint also looks smaller than that of last year’s OnePlus 13.

On the front, the OnePlus 15 has a flat display with extremely narrow bezels and a punch-hole right at the centre. Reports suggest the display will use a 165Hz AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rate functionality. It could come with 16GB of base RAM capacity and up to 1TB of storage. The OnePlus 15 will ship with Android 16 out of the box, but it will use ColorOS 16 in China and OxygenOS 16 elsewhere.