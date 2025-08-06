OnePlus 15 Leak Suggests Massive Battery on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Powered Phone

OnePlus’ next flagship will likely be dubbed OnePlus 15, skipping the number 14. According to a new leak, the OnePlus 15 will offer significant upgrades over the current model, featuring a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip and the biggest battery on the company’s flagship by far.

While the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset is expected to offer incremental performance enhancements and better power efficiency, the battery capacity could be more than 7000mAh for long-lasting performance. According to a tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station, this battery will support 100W fast charging, meaning the time to juice up a battery as big as that could be under an hour.

Qualcomm’s next flagship chip is expected later this year with notable upgrades in AI capabilities. That means the next OnePlus phone will go big on AI features, which will also be crucial for the company in its bid to undercut rivals like Samsung, Google, and Apple.

The tipster said the OnePlus 15 will use a 1.5K AMOLED display with the LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Overmolding) technology, which helps narrow the bezels and offer more real estate on the screen. This information aligns with a previous leak, which suggested the OnePlus 15 would have a 6.78-inch LTPO display. Its rear camera system could pack a 50MP flagship sensor and a periscope telephoto sensor, the resolution of which is unclear.