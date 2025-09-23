OnePlus 15 Officially Teased Ahead of Launch

New One Plus Phone: The OnePlus 15 launch is just around the corner, but the company apparently cannot keep calm. Inspired by Google, the Chinese company has teased its next flagship without specifying the details. The official look shows the OnePlus 15 having a camera redesign and a no-nonsense finish on the back.

OnePlus 15 officially teased

How OnePlus teased its upcoming flagship is unique from others. Instead of simply posting the photo on social media, the company placed what looks like the OnePlus 15 in a post promoting the recently held Peace Elite League (PEL) Summer Finals in China. A group of e-sports players came together for a photo, looking at the upcoming phone. OnePlus teased its Weibo followers with a caption, saying “guess what they’re looking at.”

OnePlus did not say what the phone is, but it most likely is the OnePlus 15, featuring an updated camera island. It has a square camera bump instead of the round unit seen on the OnePlus 13. It is quite similar to the camera island of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it is also sort of a continuation of the camera design on the OnePlus 13R.

The variant in the photo has a light shade, with reports suggesting it could be a pink colour with a titanium build. However, there is also speculation that this could be the rumoured purple variant.