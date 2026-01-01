OnePlus 16 May Have Smoothest Display Ever In A Phone

OnePlus 16 is still several months away, but rumours around it have started to pick up steam. Earlier this week, a leak suggested the next OnePlus flagship will address the camera concerns of the recently launched OnePlus 15, featuring a 200MP main sensor for the first time in a OnePlus phone. Now, a fresh tip claims the OnePlus 16 will have the smoothest display ever in a phone.

The information comes straight from a credible tipster, known as Digital Chat Station, who also shared the previous leak. In a post on Weibo, the account said OnePlus is planning to use an ultra-high refresh rate display, starting with ‘2’. That hints at a refresh rate of more than 200Hz. This leak falls in line with a previous one from a different source, who said the refresh rate on the OnePlus 16 display could be between 200Hz and 240Hz.

While it is unclear what exactly the refresh rate will be, ‘240Hz’ appears to be an obvious choice, even though it is sort of an overkill for the content available. Should OnePlus decide to go ahead with 200Hz, it would still be the highest refresh rate ever on a smartphone display. With the OnePlus 15, the company reduced the screen resolution to increase the refresh rate to 165Hz. A similar adjustment on the OnePlus 16 would be imminent if the leak proves to be true.

Apart from having the smoothest display ever, the OnePlus 16 is expected to use Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, alongside a bigger 7300mAh battery. Leaks also suggest that it will have a combination of 200MP, 50MP, and 50MP sensors in a triple camera setup. It will ship with Android 17-based software, likely to be called OxygenOS 17 in international markets and ColorOS 17 in China.