OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India: 36‑Hour Battery Life for Rs 1,699 – What Makes It Special?

OnePlus just dropped its news OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones, in India. The audio product is available for Rs 1,699 and has a battery life of 36 hours. The Bullets Wireless Z3 is OnePlus's newest wireless audio product in India. It's a neckband-style sporting a new look, better functionality, and a longer battery life. It is aimed at people who want wireless audio gear that is reasonable and has a lot of capabilities.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Key Features

The Bullets Wireless Z3 is a neckband style with in-ear earbuds and magnetic controls, just like other neckband headphones. There are two new colours available: Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset.

The finish is made of silicone that is gentle on the skin and is meant to make it more comfortable to use for long periods of time. The earbuds have 12.4mm dynamic drivers and OnePlus's BassWave technology, which promises better bass performance. It also supports 3D Spatial Audio, which is meant to make listening more immersive.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 pairs well with both Android and iOS and comes with AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls, which helps cut down on background noise.

Charging and Battery

The best thing about it is the battery life. OnePlus says that the neckband can play music for up to 36 hours at half volume. The battery life is said to last up to 21 hours for voice calls. You can charge the neckband with USB-C.

A 10-minute charge gives you up to 27 hours of listening time. Other important features are an IP55 grade for water and dust protection and support for both AAC and SBC codecs.

The Availability

You can buy the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 on the OnePlus India website and authorised retailers starting June 24.

What Sets it Apart

While neckband-style earphones aren't new, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 stands out in a few key areas, especially considering its sub-Rs 2,000 pricing. The device comes with an impressive battery life, which, according to the company, offers up to 36 hours of music playback at 50 per cent volume and up to 21 hours of talk time. The charging also takes less time. A quick 10-minute juice-up can give 27 hours of playback, which is impressive for this price point.