This Motorola Phone is Selling for Less than Rs 10,000 on Flipkart: Check Out Full Specs and Deals Inside | Image: Motorola

Motorola Phone Price Drop: Flipkart is providing a huge discount on Motorola G45 – a mid-ranger phone that launched just last year. The deal is packaged with added bank and exchange offers which reduces the price even further.

What is the Deal?

Moto G45’s 128GB storage and 8GB RAM version, which first came out at Rs 10,999, is now only Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. But the extra offers are what really make it worth it. If you buy the Flipkart Axis Bank debit card, you get 5 per cent back, which is up to Rs 75,0 which brings the effective price down to Rs 9,499.

You can also get a bonus of up to Rs 8,300 when you trade in your old phone, depending on its condition and model. That could cut the price by a lot, maybe making it your cheapest 5G upgrade thus far.

Moto G45 Specs

Moto G45 is not just a basic entry-level device. Here's what you get for less than Rs 10,000. The smartphone sports 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Driving the show is Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 which is good enough for daily multitasking, social apps, and casual gaming. The phone coms with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Moto G45 runs clean and near-stock Android 14. It is backed by a big 5000mAh battery that charges at 20W. The optics is taken care by a dual camera set up on the back - one with a 50MP primary camera and one with a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera.

The Moto G45 may not be your dream phone, but those phones often come with a hefty price tag. The Moto G45 is a strong and no-nonsense 5G phone under Rs 10,000. It doesn’t make you feel like you're giving up.