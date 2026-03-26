OnePlus Could Be Making an Android-Based Handheld Gaming Console

OnePlus is said to be building a handheld gaming console. | Image: AI Generated

OnePlus may be preparing to expand beyond smartphones into dedicated gaming hardware, with a new leak suggesting the company is working on an Android-based handheld gaming console.

The information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station, indicating that a smartphone manufacturer is developing a gaming handheld running Android, with industry chatter pointing toward OnePlus as the likely candidate.

If accurate, this would mark a significant shift for OnePlus, which has so far focused on gaming performance within smartphones rather than building standalone gaming devices.

A different approach to handheld gaming

Unlike traditional handheld consoles that rely heavily on physical controls, the rumoured device is expected to prioritise touchscreen-based input. Reports suggest a system designed around multi-finger touch responsiveness, particularly for first-person shooter games.

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This approach aligns more closely with mobile gaming habits, especially in markets like India and China, where titles such as PUBG Mobile dominate. Instead of replicating a console controller layout, OnePlus appears to be exploring a hybrid model that blends smartphone-style interaction with handheld ergonomics.

Details around hardware remain limited, but early indications point to a high refresh-rate display and performance tuning similar to OnePlus’ flagship devices. The company has already been investing in gaming-focused technologies, including chip-level optimisations aimed at improving frame stability and responsiveness.

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Part of a broader gaming push

The handheld console rumours do not exist in isolation. Over the past year, OnePlus has been linked to multiple gaming-focused products, including a dedicated gaming smartphone and a high-refresh-rate gaming tablet.

These developments suggest a broader strategy to build a gaming ecosystem rather than relying solely on flagship phones. A handheld console, if it materialises, would extend that strategy into a new product category.

At the same time, the move would place OnePlus in a growing but still fragmented market. Android-based handhelds already exist, but most target niche use cases such as retro gaming or emulation. A mainstream brand entering the space could bring more attention to the category, especially if it focuses on live-service mobile games.

Still early and unconfirmed

There is no official confirmation from OnePlus about a gaming handheld. The current information is based on leaks and supply chain chatter, with no certification filings or concrete hardware details available so far.

For now, the idea remains speculative. But if the company follows through, it could test whether mobile gaming has grown large enough to justify hardware built specifically around it, rather than adapting smartphones to do the job.