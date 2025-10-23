OnePlus Could Launch Phone With 8000mAh Battery Soon

OnePlus appears to be building a smartphone with an 8000mAh battery. According to a new report, the upcoming phone could be a part of the company’s Ace series in China. The same lineup is available elsewhere under the OnePlus Nord nomenclature, but whether this phone will come to international markets is unclear currently.

Chinese tipster who goes by Digital Chat Station said in a Weibo post that an upcoming 8000mAh battery phone would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a flat screen, featuring a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. What is interesting is that the tipster does not mention OnePlus in the post, but the comments on the post suggested that it could belong to the OnePlus Ace series.

Particularly, the rumoured chip has not been announced yet, but rumours say Qualcomm will launch it soon. It will likely be an underpowered version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite, which was announced last month. If this holds any water, the next OnePlus Nord phone, which will be the OnePlus Ace rebranded for global markets, will use Qualcomm’s new processor.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Ace 6 alongside the OnePlus 15, the company’s next flagship, on October 27 in China. The launch event is set to begin at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). While the OnePlus 15 has been confirmed to house a 7300mAh battery, the OnePlus Ace 6 will feature a 7800mAh unit inside. An Ace series phone with an 8000mAh battery would help OnePlus diversify its mid-range lineup, appealing to users who want a better battery life.

Official teasers have also confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 6 will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and come in Black, Flash White, and Quicksilver colour options.