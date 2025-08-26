OnePlus Launches Nord Buds 3r Earbuds That Last About 54 Hours On A Single Charge

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r, the successor to the Nord Buds 2r, in India. The new wireless earbuds are touted to have a long-lasting battery, offering a playtime of about 54 hours on a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r also features OnePlus 3D Audio, which works with OnePlus phones only to offer a 360-degree soundstage for spatial listening.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r costs ₹1,799, sitting at the lowest rung in the company’s TWS portfolio. However, customers can get the earbuds at a “special launch price” of ₹1,599 in Aura Blue and Ash Black colours from September 28. The sale will open across online and offline platforms, like the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus’s website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, among others.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are the company’s entry-level earbuds, featuring a stem design and 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The company claims the earbuds can deliver “deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear sound” for music and calls. Certified by TUV Rheinland Battery Health Certification, the OnePlus Buds Nord 3r can offer “consistent” performance through 1,000 charging cycles. With a battery that offers a playback time of 54 hours, this can provide longevity to the earbuds. The earbuds are also IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.