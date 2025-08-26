Republic World
Updated 26 August 2025 at 13:57 IST

OnePlus Launches Nord Buds 3r Earbuds That Last About 54 Hours On A Single Charge

OnePlus has launched its latest entry-level earbuds, the Nord Buds 3r, in India, but they go on sale later next month.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
oneplus
OnePlus has launched new entry-level earbuds. | Image: OnePlus
OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r, the successor to the Nord Buds 2r, in India. The new wireless earbuds are touted to have a long-lasting battery, offering a playtime of about 54 hours on a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r also features OnePlus 3D Audio, which works with OnePlus phones only to offer a 360-degree soundstage for spatial listening.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r costs ₹1,799, sitting at the lowest rung in the company’s TWS portfolio. However, customers can get the earbuds at a “special launch price” of ₹1,599 in Aura Blue and Ash Black colours from September 28. The sale will open across online and offline platforms, like the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus’s website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, among others.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are the company’s entry-level earbuds, featuring a stem design and 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. The company claims the earbuds can deliver “deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear sound” for music and calls. Certified by TUV Rheinland Battery Health Certification, the OnePlus Buds Nord 3r can offer “consistent” performance through 1,000 charging cycles. With a battery that offers a playback time of 54 hours, this can provide longevity to the earbuds. The earbuds are also IP55-rated for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus says the Nord Buds 3r supports AI functions, such as real-time translation, alongside gesture-based functionalities, like Tap 2 Take to click photos and Aqua Touch for intuitive touch controls. The earbuds also support Find My Earbuds for locating them when misplaced. They are also Google Fast Pair compatible for instant pairing with eligible Android devices. A single tap on either earbud can also summon the voice assistant on your device, including Gemini Live on Android phones.

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 26 August 2025 at 13:57 IST

