OnePlus Nord 5 Mid-Range Phone Launched With Last Year’s Qualcomm Chip

OnePlus has unveiled Nord 5, a new mid-range phone that comes as a successor to last year’s Nord 4. As a successor, it offers notable upgrades, like a smoother display and the Plus key, a button to trigger AI — all for a starting price of ₹32,000. What else is an improvement—at least OnePlus thinks so—is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which was launched last year.

OnePlus Nord 5 price in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 comes in three configurations: the 8GB/256GB model is priced at ₹31,999, the 12GB/256GB variant costs ₹34,999, and the 12GB/512GB variant will be available for ₹37,999. You can buy the phone in Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey colours starting July 9 from OnePlus’ online and offline stores alongside partner platforms.

OnePlus Nord 5 specifications

Featuring a design similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, the Nord 5 boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The display has a fingerprint sensor and uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. Powering it is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Nord 5 runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15, featuring support for AI features, including Google's Circle to Search.