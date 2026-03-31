OnePlus Nord 6 Details Out: 9000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera and AI Tools Confirmed

OnePlus has revealed key details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 ahead of its official launch on April 7, focusing on battery, camera, and AI-driven software capabilities.

The smartphone is positioned as a performance-focused device for users who rely on their phones for gaming, content creation, and everyday multitasking. Earlier teasers had already confirmed features such as Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 performance and high-frame-rate gaming, and the latest details expand on imaging and software enhancements.

Camera system focuses on clarity and AI enhancements

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 50MP Sony primary camera with dual-axis optical image stabilisation, paired with a 32MP front camera. Both cameras are supported by an additional multi-focusing sensor aimed at improving sharpness and low-light performance.

The device supports 4K video recording at 60fps and introduces a feature called 4K Motion Photo Clipper, which captures short video clips and allows users to extract high-resolution still images from them.

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OnePlus is also bringing its flagship-level imaging algorithms to the Nord series. The Nord 6 uses the same HDR and colour processing system seen on higher-end devices, enabling better highlight and shadow balance while maintaining natural colours.

On the software side, the camera experience is supported by AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Portrait Glow. These features are designed to handle common issues like blur, poor lighting, or unwanted objects, allowing users to edit photos directly on the device.

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Battery and performance built for heavy usage

One of the key highlights of the Nord 6 is its 9000mAh battery, which is significantly larger than typical smartphones in this segment. Combined with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the phone is expected to deliver sustained high-performance usage, including support for up to 165fps gaming in supported titles.

AI-led software and productivity features

On the software front, OnePlus is introducing a set of AI-driven tools centred around a feature called “Mind Space.” This acts as a unified hub where users can save and organise on-screen content using gestures or a dedicated hardware key. Additional AI features include real-time translation across text, video, and calls, as well as tools like AI Ghostwriter and AI Scan.

Durability and design

The Nord 6 also focuses on durability, featuring IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure conditions. The device is protected by Crystal Guard Glass, which OnePlus claims offers durability comparable to flagship-grade protection.

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