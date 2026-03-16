OnePlus Nord 6 May Launch in India Soon, Hints Official Teaser

OnePlus has put out a teaser on its social media, hinting at the upcoming launch of a new Nord series phone. “Entering the Nord era soon,” said the company in the teaser, describing what looks like a silhouette of the Nord 5 successor. OnePlus will likely call it the Nord 6, bringing improvements in both specifications and features over the previous generation.

The upcoming Nord 6 will also kick off OnePlus’s 2026 lineup, which the company touts will mark a new beginning. The Nord 6 will likely double down on battery capacity, alongside adopting a new design language, which will define how the accessories under the Nord series will look. OnePlus has hinted that a pair of new wireless earbuds, a power adapter, and a charging cable will tag along with the Nord 6.

As for the Nord 6, the teasers show it having curved corners, a side-mounted button, possibly for summoning Gemini and powering the phone on and off, and the left-aligned rear camera island. The specifications and features are still under wraps, but the company is expected to tease at least the key aspects of the Nord 6 in the coming days.

The OnePlus Nord 5 arrived in India in the second half of 2025 with a solid spec sheet. In our review, we found the Nord 5 to be a reliable daily driver, cruising through daily tasks like working on multiple apps, browsing the internet, writing emails, scrolling on Instagram, and clicking photographs easily. Its battery was the headline feature, lasting over a day with typical usage, while the performance was fast enough for the price segment.

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The OnePlus Nord 6 will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India’s online and offline stores, much like the company’s previous phones. The launch date will likely be announced soon.