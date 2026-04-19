OnePlus Nord 6 Review: The Mid-Range Phone That Gets Almost Everything Right

OnePlus’ Nord series has quietly shaken up the mid-range smartphone market over the years. And that is not a small feat, considering how crowded this segment already is. Despite the brand’s restructuring globally, OnePlus seems confident about India, and the OnePlus Nord 6 is a clear testimony to that belief.

After using the phone for long enough, I can say this without hesitation: it is easily one of the best, if not the best, mid-range phones you can buy right now. Starting at ₹38,999, it positions itself as a solid all-rounder, and for the most part, it delivers.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Design: Simple, but not boring

The Nord 6 does not try too hard with its design, and that works in its favour. It follows a clean, minimal approach, but the ribbon-like patterns along the edges add just enough character to prevent it from feeling bland. The aluminium-style polycarbonate back leans more matte than glossy, which means fingerprints are not constantly screaming for attention.

I never felt the phone was fragile. It may not be the toughest in the segment, but it feels solid enough in hand. The grip is good, and I could easily pull down the notification drawer with one hand, which is still not something every phone allows.

Advertisement

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

It is sleek, lightweight, and comfortable for long usage. The square camera island blends into the design nicely and, more importantly, does not cause the phone to wobble on flat surfaces. That alone deserves appreciation.

Button placement is practical. Power and volume keys sit on the right and are easy to reach. The left side houses the OnePlus AI button, which you can customise. I ended up tweaking it depending on what I needed, which makes it more useful than a fixed-function key.

Advertisement

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Display: Big, bright, and built for smoothness

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display is large enough to make everything feel immersive.

It is sharp, vibrant, and bright enough to handle harsh sunlight. I could comfortably read text outdoors in north India’s unforgiving sun without squinting like I had made poor life choices.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The 165Hz refresh rate is where things get interesting. Scrolling feels fluid, but gaming is where you really notice it. Titles like Call of Duty Mobile can push up to 90FPS, which makes gameplay feel noticeably smoother.

HDR content looks great on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Shows like The Boys and Invincible looked vivid and punchy. There is no Dolby Vision support, which some people might care about, but in day-to-day usage, it does not feel like a major miss.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Performance: Fast, reliable, and practical

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is one of the better chips in this segment, and it shows. The Nord 6 handles multitasking effortlessly. Switching between apps, keeping multiple processes running in the background, everything just works without slowing down.

Gaming performance is strong, but with some realism attached. AAA titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact run well at moderately high settings. Push everything to the absolute maximum, and you will notice the phone warming up slightly over time.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

But let’s be clear. This is not a gaming phone, and it is not trying to be one. It sits in that sub-₹40,000 sweet spot where balance matters more than extremes.

If you are a creator, the phone holds up well. Rendering a one-minute 4K HDR video on the VN app took slightly over a minute, which is respectable for this category.

Complimenting its bright and sharp display are stereo speakers, which can easily fill a room but lack richness, which is understandable at this price.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Software and AI: Useful, not intrusive

OxygenOS 16 continues to be one of the cleaner Android skins. It feels intuitive, smooth, and fast. Features like the three-finger screenshot are still as handy as ever, but the bigger addition is OnePlus AI.

The dedicated AI button is more than a gimmick. Press it once, and it captures a screenshot, summarises the content, and extracts key points you can save. It is surprisingly useful when dealing with long articles or information-heavy screens.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Long-pressing the button starts audio recording and generates instant transcriptions. You can even ask follow-up questions on that recording.

These are the kind of features that actually save time rather than just existing for demo purposes.

Camera: Reliable for most situations

The 50MP main camera delivers what you would expect from a good mid-range phone. Daylight shots are sharp, detailed, and maintain natural colours, thanks to the colour spectrum sensor. I liked how it did not over-process images unnecessarily.

Low-light shots are decent, though not perfect. There is some aggressive brightening, which can make scenes look slightly artificial at times. But for social media, the results are more than usable.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

There is no telephoto lens, but 2x shots using pixel cropping from the main sensor are still good enough.

The selfie camera impressed me more than expected. Photos come out detailed, especially in good lighting. You can enable beautification if that is your thing.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Battery: The real headline feature

The 9000mAh battery is absurd in the best way possible. It simply refuses to die. I consistently got close to two days of usage, which included gaming, photography, and at least an hour of streaming content daily.

And when it finally runs out, the 80W fast charging brings it back to life in about an hour.

The reverse charging feature is a bonus. I ended up using the phone as a power bank for my earbuds more often than I expected.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Gaming limits at extreme settings

While gaming performance is strong, pushing graphics to the highest settings causes the phone to warm up over longer sessions. Not a dealbreaker, but something to keep in mind if you plan to game heavily.

No Dolby Vision support

The display is excellent, but the lack of Dolby Vision might matter to some users who care about that extra layer of visual enhancement.

No dedicated telephoto lens

Zoom relies on pixel cropping, which works fine up to a point but does not replace a proper telephoto sensor.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The OnePlus Nord 6 feels like a phone that understands what most people actually need.

It does not try to be the best at one thing. Instead, it tries to be good at everything, and it largely succeeds.

You get a solid design, a bright and smooth display, reliable performance, genuinely useful AI features, and a battery that feels like it belongs in a different category altogether.

At ₹38,999, it is hard to find a more balanced phone right now.