OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Review: Dainty Yet Solid for the Price

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r arrive as the company’s latest entry-level true wireless earbuds. At ₹1,599, they target budget-conscious buyers who want reliable performance without stretching their wallet. While compromises are inevitable at this price, the Nord Buds 3r deliver enough to make them a worthy everyday audio companion. Here is what stands out and what does not.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The Nord Buds 3r impress with their petite and practical design. The case slips into even the smallest pockets, and the Aura Blue colour with a matte finish catches the eye without attracting smudges or fingerprints. The USB-C port at the bottom is convenient for charging, though the absence of a pairing button means first-time users may need to consult the manual. The earbuds themselves adopt a stem design with silicone ear tips of varying sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit even for long listening sessions.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Pairing is seamless if you’re already in the OnePlus ecosystem or using Oppo and Realme phones. The earbuds show up instantly, while Google Fast Pair support ensures quick setup on other Android devices, including Samsung phones. iPhone users can pair as well, though the HeyMelody app is required for finer controls like sound tuning, dual-device connection, and firmware updates.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— When it comes to sound, the Nord Buds 3r offer clear, well-balanced audio with effective bass thumps, which is not overpowering but pleasant enough for Bollywood, EDM, and Pop tracks. You can further tweak output through the Sound Master EQ, switching to “Bass” mode for heavier lows or “Bold” mode for vocal clarity, which works better for movies and classical music.

— Controls are handled through responsive touch gestures, and on OnePlus phones, you also get access to AI Translation support. It’s functional, though slightly clunky for smooth conversations.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Battery life is another strength. While OnePlus claims 54 hours of playback, real-world usage hovered around 48–50 hours on a single charge, which is still impressive for this segment. Noise isolation is decent despite the lack of ANC, with most background sounds muted apart from sharp high-pitch noises. The IP55 rating also makes the earbuds reliable for workouts or light rain, though the case itself isn’t protected against water.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

— The absence of a proximity sensor is a notable miss. Playback doesn’t pause automatically when you remove the earbuds, forcing you to rely on touch gestures. For casual listeners, this isn’t a dealbreaker, but it’s a convenience many users now expect even at this price.

— Another limitation is the lack of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It’s the trade-off for long battery life, but some budget rivals do include basic ANC. The AI Translation feature, though a unique add-on, still feels experimental and disrupts the natural flow of calls.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4/5